India sells over 3 lakh EVs in June, FADA reports

Two-wheelers sold 1,93,735 units, up 75%

Even with slower demand due to delayed monsoons, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles set new records.

Two-wheelers led the charge with 1,93,735 units sold, a huge 75% jump, thanks to brands like TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy.

Passenger EV sales more than doubled (with Tata Motors on top), commercial EVs saw their best month yet, and three-wheelers reached an impressive 64.1% market share.

FADA said, "Electrification has moved decisively from the margins to the mainstream of Indian auto retail."