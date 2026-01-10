Next Article
India sets record with over 10L tractor sales in 2025
Auto
Big news for Indian agriculture—tractor sales just hit a new all-time high!
In 2025, over one million tractors were sold across the country, up 20% from last year.
Exports also bounced back, crossing the one lakh mark after a two-year gap, showing real momentum in the industry.
What drove this surge?
A strong monsoon season supported crop sowing and yield expectations, contributing to healthier farm cash flows, while an October GST cut made tractors cheaper by ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh.
This combo led to a huge spike in demand—December alone saw nearly 70,000 tractors sold, way up from last year's numbers.
It's been a standout year for both farmers and manufacturers!