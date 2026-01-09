Kia India hits 5 lakh connected car sales—here's why it matters
Since launching in 2019, Kia India has sold over 5 lakh connected SUVs and MPVs—now making up nearly 40% of its total sales.
The Seltos leads the pack, with Sonet and Carens close behind.
Drivers especially seem to love the tech: features like remote diagnostics, digital keys, voice commands, and over-the-air updates aren't just cool add-ons—they're actually being used, with many owners choosing to renew their subscriptions after the free period ends.
Why should you care?
If you're into smart tech on wheels, Kia's success shows that cars are getting as connected as your phone.
From real-time navigation to EV charging tools and even home EV charging integration, these features are turning everyday drives into a much smarter experience—and it looks like more people want in.