Kia India hits 5 lakh connected car sales—here's why it matters Auto Jan 09, 2026

Since launching in 2019, Kia India has sold over 5 lakh connected SUVs and MPVs—now making up nearly 40% of its total sales.

The Seltos leads the pack, with Sonet and Carens close behind.

Drivers especially seem to love the tech: features like remote diagnostics, digital keys, voice commands, and over-the-air updates aren't just cool add-ons—they're actually being used, with many owners choosing to renew their subscriptions after the free period ends.