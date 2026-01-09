Kia EV2: Kia's new electric SUV lands under €30,000

You get two battery choices: 42.2kWh (up to 317km range) or 61kWh (up to 448km range). Both are front-wheel drive and can fast-charge from 10-80% in under half an hour. Inside, there are two 12.3-inch screens (instrument cluster and infotainment), a 5-inch climate display, wireless charging, a Harman Kardon sound system, and up to 403-liter of cargo space with sliding rear seats.

How does it stack up?

The EV2 goes head-to-head with small electric crossovers like the Renault 4 and VW ID. Polo Cross but stands out for its longer range and bidirectional charging—so you can even power devices or send energy back to the grid.

If you want solid tech and practicality without breaking the bank (and don't need max performance), this one's worth a look.