India unveils 1st geared electric bike, Matter Aera

TL;DR

172km range, 7-inch touchscreen, smart park assist

The Aera runs on an 11.5kW liquid-cooled motor and a 5kWh battery, giving you up to 172km per charge.

It zips from 0-40km/h in just 2.8 seconds and tops out at 105km/h.

You also get a bunch of smart features: a big 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, single-channel ABS, keyless ignition, Wi-Fi connectivity, regenerative braking, and even smart park assist.

Aera offers traditional riding experience in an electric avatar

A manual transmission on an electric bike is pretty unique in India—so if you love traditional riding but want something future-ready, this could be your pick.

With running costs around ₹0.25/km and savings up to ₹1 lakh over three years, it's designed to be easy on your wallet too.