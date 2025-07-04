India unveils 1st geared electric bike, Matter Aera
Matter just dropped the Aera, India's first electric bike with a 4-speed manual gearbox.
Priced from ₹1.83L to ₹1.94L (ex-showroom, Delhi), it's up for grabs on Matter's website for anyone curious about mixing classic gear shifts with an EV vibe.
172km range, 7-inch touchscreen, smart park assist
The Aera runs on an 11.5kW liquid-cooled motor and a 5kWh battery, giving you up to 172km per charge.
It zips from 0-40km/h in just 2.8 seconds and tops out at 105km/h.
You also get a bunch of smart features: a big 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, single-channel ABS, keyless ignition, Wi-Fi connectivity, regenerative braking, and even smart park assist.
Aera offers traditional riding experience in an electric avatar
A manual transmission on an electric bike is pretty unique in India—so if you love traditional riding but want something future-ready, this could be your pick.
With running costs around ₹0.25/km and savings up to ₹1 lakh over three years, it's designed to be easy on your wallet too.