Indian 2 wheeler buyers consider EVs at 43% this year
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Thinking about going electric?
You're not alone: 43% of Indian two-wheeler buyers are eyeing EVs this year, a big jump from 30% in 2024.
The outright "no way" crowd is shrinking too, dropping from 38% to just 29%, according to a new Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report based on a survey of 1,600 riders and potential buyers.
Two wheeler EVs 9.9% share FY27
EV sales are speeding up: electric two-wheelers made up 9.9% of all sales in FY27 so far (April-August 2026), up from just over 5% in FY24, and electric scooter adoption rose from 16.8% to 24.1%.
BCG's Natarajan Sankar said, "Electric is meeting more of those needs every year, and nearly one in two buyers now considers it for their next purchase."