Indian auto industry expects sustained growth till 2026

2025 was a record year for sales and exports

Last year saw the highest-ever sales for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and three-wheelers, while two-wheelers posted their second-highest sales ever—passenger cars and two-wheelers each jumped 5%, three-wheelers rose by over 8%, and commercial vehicles weren't far behind.

In total, more than 2.68 crore vehicles were sold in India.

Exports also took off, with December shipments up by a massive 21% compared to the previous year, showing that Indian-made vehicles are catching eyes worldwide.