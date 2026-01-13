Indian auto industry expects sustained growth till 2026
Good news for car and bike fans: India's auto industry is set to keep growing strong through 2026.
Thanks to policy changes like income tax relief and GST tweaks, buying vehicles has become more affordable, and market confidence is up.
SIAM's president says they're focused on keeping this momentum going while staying alert to global events that could impact supply chains.
2025 was a record year for sales and exports
Last year saw the highest-ever sales for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and three-wheelers, while two-wheelers posted their second-highest sales ever—passenger cars and two-wheelers each jumped 5%, three-wheelers rose by over 8%, and commercial vehicles weren't far behind.
In total, more than 2.68 crore vehicles were sold in India.
Exports also took off, with December shipments up by a massive 21% compared to the previous year, showing that Indian-made vehicles are catching eyes worldwide.