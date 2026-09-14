Why India's auto industry is optimistic this festive season

To surpass last year's high base, the automotive industry needs to see a considerable rise in sales.

In October 2025, passenger vehicle wholesales grew by an impressive 17.2% YoY to 4,60,739 units from 3,93,238 units in the same month the previous year.

This growth was driven by a revision in GST rates and is expected to continue through the festive season with new launches and attractive discounts for consumers.