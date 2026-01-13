Indian car sales just smashed records in December 2025

The October-December quarter saw dispatches climb 21% to an all-time high of 1.28 million cars, fueled by festive shopping season buzz. For the whole of 2025, car sales grew by 5%, outpacing last year's numbers.

Expectations shift as momentum continues

With these strong results, brokerages like Nomura and Elara Capital have boosted their auto sector growth forecasts for next year to 8%, way up from earlier estimates of just 1-2%.

Automakers are feeling optimistic too, expecting new models and ongoing demand to keep the momentum rolling into the next quarter.