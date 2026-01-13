Meet the 2026 Shelby Super Snake: A supercharged Mustang

Shelby just dropped the 2026 Super Snake—a Mustang that packs over 830hp thanks to an optional Whipple supercharger on its 5.0L V8. It runs on 93-octane fuel and is priced at $175,885, giving you more power than even the Mustang GTD.

Specs at a glance: Performance upgrades include a custom radiator for cooling, Borla exhaust, bigger brake rotors, and retuned suspension.

The widebody is carbon fiber, wheels are lightweight magnesium, and there's a rear wing for extra downforce.

Only 300 will be made in the US—coupes or convertibles, manual or automatic.

Inside and ownership perks Inside you get embroidered mats, custom door sills, and unique dash/engine plaques to prove it's legit.

Manual versions add a Shelby shifter ball.

All cars are officially registered and come with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.