Indian carmakers ramp production to meet festive season demand

India's big carmakers are going all out to meet the festive season demand.

Maruti Suzuki has added two new production lines, bumping up its capacity by 500,000 units to help clear 220,000 pending bookings and keep showrooms stocked for 16 days.

Hyundai's dealers now have enough inventory for four to five weeks, while Mahindra & Mahindra is cranking out more utility and electric vehicles, up to 68,000 a month.