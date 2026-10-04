Indian carmakers ramp production to meet festive season demand
India's big carmakers are going all out to meet the festive season demand.
Maruti Suzuki has added two new production lines, bumping up its capacity by 500,000 units to help clear 220,000 pending bookings and keep showrooms stocked for 16 days.
Hyundai's dealers now have enough inventory for four to five weeks, while Mahindra & Mahindra is cranking out more utility and electric vehicles, up to 68,000 a month.
Maruti may offer deals, others adjust
To keep things moving, Maruti Suzuki might roll out special offers for those still waiting on their cars.
Hyundai is juggling between fulfilling existing orders and keeping dealership shelves full.
Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra is working hard to cut down wait times so more people can drive home a new ride during Navratri, Dussehra, Dhanteras, and Diwali, when buying a car feels extra special.