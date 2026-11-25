Indian government plans linking motor insurance premiums with driving records
The government is planning to link your motor insurance premium with your driving record, meaning more traffic violations could mean higher premiums.
It's all about encouraging more vehicle owners to maintain valid insurance coverage and improving compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.
Proposed 1-time long-term insurance, fuel checks
There's also talk of a one-time, long-term insurance payment (four years for cars and six for two-wheelers) to help reduce the number of uninsured vehicles.
Right now, about 81% of India's 250 million active vehicles have valid insurance, but three-wheelers lag behind at just 57%.
Plus, a "no insurance, no fuel" pilot may launch soon in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh: gas stations would check if you're insured before letting you fill up.