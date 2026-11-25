There's also talk of a one-time, long-term insurance payment (four years for cars and six for two-wheelers) to help reduce the number of uninsured vehicles.

Right now, about 81% of India's 250 million active vehicles have valid insurance, but three-wheelers lag behind at just 57%.

Plus, a "no insurance, no fuel" pilot may launch soon in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh: gas stations would check if you're insured before letting you fill up.