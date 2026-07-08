Indian government tells carmakers, suppliers to check EV cybersecurity
The Indian government just told carmakers and parts suppliers to run cybersecurity checks on their electric and connected vehicles.
This move comes after hackers reportedly managed to remotely shut down some EVs by exploiting weak Bluetooth security in battery systems, sometimes from just 10 to 15 meters away.
The new advisory focuses on fixing things like default passwords, weak logins, and flaws in how batteries talk to the car, so your ride is less likely to get hacked.
Automakers asked to secure OTA updates
With more cars using apps and smart features (think Tata iRA or Hyundai Bluelink), the government doesn't want tech upgrades turning into security nightmares.
They're asking automakers to secure over-the-air updates, boost authentication, and work with the ministries of road transport and highways, and electronics and information technology for stronger safety nets, all while keeping innovation rolling for India's fast-growing EV scene.