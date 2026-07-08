Indian government tells carmakers, suppliers to check EV cybersecurity Auto Jul 08, 2026

The Indian government just told carmakers and parts suppliers to run cybersecurity checks on their electric and connected vehicles.

This move comes after hackers reportedly managed to remotely shut down some EVs by exploiting weak Bluetooth security in battery systems, sometimes from just 10 to 15 meters away.

The new advisory focuses on fixing things like default passwords, weak logins, and flaws in how batteries talk to the car, so your ride is less likely to get hacked.