India's 1st hydrogen train is almost here
India is about to roll out its first-ever hydrogen-powered passenger train on the Jind-Sonipat route in Northern Railway.
Built in Chennai, this eco-friendly train has two power cars and eight coaches—enough space for over 2,600 people to hop on board.
What makes it special?
Each power car packs 1,200 kW (that's a total of 2,400 kW), letting the train cruise at speeds of 110-140km/h along its 90km stretch.
Refueling? There's a brand-new hydrogen plant at Jind that uses electrolysis to make green hydrogen and stores about 3,000kg underground just for this purpose.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just a cool tech upgrade—it's part of Indian Railways's push to cut down on carbon emissions where tracks aren't electrified.
The train's fuel cells turn hydrogen into electricity, releasing only water vapor and heat—no CO2 at all.
It's a big step toward cleaner travel across India.