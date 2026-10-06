India's 2-wheeler market posts best September as EVs reach 11.58%
India's two-wheeler market just had its best September ever, with sales jumping 33.08% compared to last year.
The festive season rush played a big part, but what's really interesting is that electric vehicles (EVs) made up 11.58% of all two-wheelers sold, showing more people are choosing electric rides.
India's EVs dominate 3-wheeler sales 64.9%
Both rural and urban areas saw 33.11% and 33.06% growth, bouncing back after last year's GST changes slowed things down.
From April to September, two-wheeler sales were up by 20.43%.
EVs now make up 11.58% of all two-wheelers sold, and they're absolutely dominating the three-wheeler space at 64.9%.
India's dealers expect October growth
Most dealers are optimistic about October too: over 75% expect even more growth thanks to festivals like Navratri and Dussehra.
Even with some worries about prices and inventory, there's a lot of hope that the momentum will keep going strong.