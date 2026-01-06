India's 2-wheeler sales hit new highs in December 2025
India's two-wheeler market wrapped up December 2025 on a high, with sales jumping ~39% compared to last year—about 14.65 lakh bikes and scooters were dispatched to dealers.
The main reason? GST 2.0, which dropped taxes from 28% to 18%, made rides more affordable for buyers of motorcycles and scooters up to a certain displacement band.
Who's leading the pack?
Hero MotoCorp took the top spot with a ~43% growth (compared to Dec '24), selling about 4.19 lakh units in December alone.
Honda wasn't far behind at about 3.92 lakh, and TVS Motor grabbed third place.
Bajaj Auto also did well thanks to its Platina and Pulsar models.
A big year for 2-wheelers
It wasn't just one good month—the whole of 2025 saw total sales surpassing 20 million units, even as government incentives for electric vehicles were cut back.
Both petrol and electric bikes kept rolling strong, showing India's love for two-wheelers isn't slowing down anytime soon!