Kalashnikov's new IZH-Enduro: Electric motorcycle for police and rescue teams
Kalashnikov just rolled out the IZH-Enduro, an electric motorcycle built for law enforcement and rescue crews who need to go off-road.
Available with a trailer or sidecar, it's all about being quiet, nimble, and tough—perfect for tricky situations where stealth and reliability matter.
Specs at a glance:
You get options: dual hub motors (3kW or 5kW), a single 4kW rear motor, or even a classic 450cc petrol engine.
The bike tops out at 121km/h and can go up to 100km on a charge, depending on how you use it.
It weighs in at just 100kg in the trailer configuration, while the sidecar version weighs 220kg; the trailer can carry up to 200kg of gear.
What's next?
Right now, the IZH-Enduro is heading into field tests before any mass production happens—so no price tag yet.
Still, it's a cool step forward for electric vehicles designed for real-world action beyond city streets.