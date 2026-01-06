Kalashnikov's new IZH-Enduro: Electric motorcycle for police and rescue teams

Specs at a glance:

You get options: dual hub motors (3kW or 5kW), a single 4kW rear motor, or even a classic 450cc petrol engine.

The bike tops out at 121km/h and can go up to 100km on a charge, depending on how you use it.

It weighs in at just 100kg in the trailer configuration, while the sidecar version weighs 220kg; the trailer can carry up to 200kg of gear.