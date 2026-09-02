India's 29,000 public EV chargers have 1% to 5% utilization
India had grown to over 29,000 public EV charging stations by 2025, way up from just 5,000 in 2022.
But a new report says capacity utilization is about 1% to 5%, since most EV owners simply charge at home or work.
So even with all this growth, public chargers are sitting idle.
Tata Motors finds 93% charge privately
Turns out, they're expensive to run and not getting much traffic.
Tata Motors found that 93% of its EV owners stick to private charging and mostly use public stations for emergencies or long trips.
With high costs for land and electricity (₹6 to 12 per kWh), operators are struggling to make it work.
Experts: India needs 13L public chargers
Experts say India will need over 13 lakh public chargers by 2030 as EV sales keep climbing.
To actually get people using them, chargers need to be placed where they're needed most, like busy routes and spots popular with fleet vehicles.