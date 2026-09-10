India's Ather Energy overtakes Ola Electric with 29,000 monthly sales
Ather Energy just pulled ahead of Ola Electric in India's electric scooter scene.
Over the first five months of fiscal 2027, Ather's average monthly sales shot up to 29,000 units, while Ola's slipped to 13,800.
It's a big shift from last year, when both brands were neck and neck.
Ather revenue nearly doubled ₹1,216.9 cr
Ather's market share climbed to 16.8% in the June quarter, and its revenue nearly doubled to ₹1,216.9 crore.
Experts say it's all about Ather's focus on design and reliability; Deepesh Rathore, founder and head of research at Insight EV, even called out its "Ather has the right design and engineering ethos, spending ample time and effort on the development of any product," said Deepesh Rathore, founder and head of research at Insight EV.
Meanwhile, Ola has struggled with repair delays and software glitches, and its stock price dropped sharply as investors backed away.