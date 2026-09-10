India's Ather Energy overtakes Ola Electric with 29,000 monthly sales

Ather's market share climbed to 16.8% in the June quarter, and its revenue nearly doubled to ₹1,216.9 crore.

Experts say it's all about Ather's focus on design and reliability; Deepesh Rathore, founder and head of research at Insight EV, even called out its "Ather has the right design and engineering ethos, spending ample time and effort on the development of any product," said Deepesh Rathore, founder and head of research at Insight EV.

Meanwhile, Ola has struggled with repair delays and software glitches, and its stock price dropped sharply as investors backed away.