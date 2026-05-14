India's auto industry records April sales of 437,000 passenger vehicles
India's auto industry just had its best April ever, kicking off fiscal 2027 with record numbers.
Passenger vehicle sales hit 437,000 units (up 25.4% from last year), while two-wheelers and three-wheelers also saw big gains (28.4% and 32.8% growth, respectively) even with global challenges in the mix.
India's utility vehicle sales rise 21.5%
SUVs stayed on top as utility vehicle sales grew by 21.5%, showing India's love for bigger rides isn't fading.
Motorcycles jumped over 30%, boosted by strong rural demand and more entry-level buyers: Hero MotoCorp's domestic two-wheeler sales alone soared by 85%.
Exports weren't left behind either, rising 38%, mostly thanks to two- and three-wheelers.
Overall vehicle production was up too, proving the industry's momentum is still going strong.