India's auto industry records April sales of 437,000 passenger vehicles

India's utility vehicle sales rise 21.5%

SUVs stayed on top as utility vehicle sales grew by 21.5%, showing India's love for bigger rides isn't fading.

Motorcycles jumped over 30%, boosted by strong rural demand and more entry-level buyers: Hero MotoCorp's domestic two-wheeler sales alone soared by 85%.

Exports weren't left behind either, rising 38%, mostly thanks to two- and three-wheelers.

Overall vehicle production was up too, proving the industry's momentum is still going strong.