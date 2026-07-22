India's auto industry urges government to monitor E20 fuel quality
India's auto industry is urging the government to step in and monitor fuel quality at gas stations after a spike in vehicle issues linked to the new 20% ethanol-blended gasoline (E20), rolled out nationwide from April.
Investigations suggest that contaminated fuel, with too much chloride and moisture, is causing these breakdowns.
Automakers call for independent E20 watchdog
Carmakers say E20 itself isn't the problem for vehicles built to handle it, but they're concerned about fuel adulteration slipping through the cracks.
Right now, only oil companies check for quality, but automakers want an independent watchdog to make sure strict standards are actually followed, especially since outdated storage tanks and pipelines can let water in and mess with the fuel mix.
They're calling for upgrades so everyone can use E20 safely, without risking damage to their rides.