India's auto industry urges government to monitor E20 fuel quality

Carmakers say E20 itself isn't the problem for vehicles built to handle it, but they're concerned about fuel adulteration slipping through the cracks.

Right now, only oil companies check for quality, but automakers want an independent watchdog to make sure strict standards are actually followed, especially since outdated storage tanks and pipelines can let water in and mess with the fuel mix.

They're calling for upgrades so everyone can use E20 safely, without risking damage to their rides.