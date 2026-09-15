India's auto market records best August with broad vehicle growth
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Big news for car and bike fans: India's auto market just had its best August ever.
Passenger vehicle sales jumped 36.5% to over 4.3 lakh units, while two-wheelers and three-wheelers also saw strong growth: over 20 lakh bikes and nearly one lakh three-wheelers sold last month.
India's August auto production 31,57,822 units
According to SIAM's Rajesh Menon, it comes down to confident buyers, steady demand from rural areas, easier financing, and more people opting for new tech like alternative drivetrains.
He added that "Festive demand is also expected to provide an additional boost, resulting in healthy Q2 numbers," Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.
The total production of PVs, 3Ws, 2Ws and Quadricycle in August 2026 was 31,57,822 units.