India's electric 2-wheeler sales jump 74% to 191,000 in June

TVS Motor leads with 25% share

TVS Motor took the top spot with a 25% market share, followed by Bajaj Auto at 23%.

Ather Energy nearly doubled its numbers to grab 16%.

Hero MotoCorp had the fastest growth, tripling its sales for an 11% share.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric's share dropped to just 8%, showing how quickly things can change as more brands jump in and prices get friendlier.