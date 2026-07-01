India's electric 2-wheeler sales jump 74% to 191,000 in June
Auto
India's electric two-wheeler scene is buzzing: sales jumped 74% in June 2026, reaching 191,000 registrations (up from 109,000 last year).
For the first time ever, more than 10% of all two-wheelers sold were electric, marking a big shift toward mainstream adoption.
TVS Motor leads with 25% share
TVS Motor took the top spot with a 25% market share, followed by Bajaj Auto at 23%.
Ather Energy nearly doubled its numbers to grab 16%.
Hero MotoCorp had the fastest growth, tripling its sales for an 11% share.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric's share dropped to just 8%, showing how quickly things can change as more brands jump in and prices get friendlier.