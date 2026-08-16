India's electric car exports surge to $369 million in Q1 FY2026-27
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India's electric car exports shot up to $369 million in the first quarter of 2026-27, a huge jump from $22.2 million last year.
The number of EVs shipped also soared, going from 1,309 to 10,802 vehicles.
Europe is loving Indian-made EVs right now, with Spain leading the pack ($146.4 million) and the UK not far behind ($78.7 million).
Global demand for Indian EVs grows
Germany, Norway, and Denmark are also buying in, each importing over $20 million worth of Indian EVs this quarter.
And it's not just Europe: Japan picked up $13.4 million worth and Brazil joined in, too.
All in all, India's electric cars are making their mark worldwide as demand for clean rides keeps growing!