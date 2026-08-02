India's electric car sales exceeded 32,600, up 83% in July
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India's EV scene is buzzing: more than 32,600 electric cars were sold last month, up a massive 83% from July 2025.
This follows June's record-breaking numbers and shows how fast the shift to electric is happening.
Tata Motors led the pack with its best-ever sales, and Mahindra, plus luxury brands, is catching up fast.
Tata Motors 42% share, rivals grow
Tata Motors grabbed a huge 42% market share by selling 13,578 EVs, a jump of more than double compared with last year.
Mahindra wasn't far behind, with sales soaring 125% to hit 7,677 units.
Even luxury brands saw action: Tesla's Model Y sales shot up by 203% from June, helping the segment grow by 60%.