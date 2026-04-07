India's EV sales rise 24.6% to 24.52L units in FY2026

Tata Motors leads India EV sales

Tata Motors stayed on top for electric cars, selling nearly 79,000 units, a strong 36% boost from last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra made waves too, growing over four times to reach almost 43,000 units sold.

Electric three-wheelers were a huge part of the story, making up about one-third of all EV sales with Mahindra leading here as well.

Even Tesla joined the action with its first-ever India sales this year, showing how fast the shift to electric is catching on across the country.