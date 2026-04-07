India's EV sales rise 24.6% to 24.52L units in FY2026
India's electric vehicle scene just had a big year: EV sales rose 24.6% to 24.52 lakh units in FY2026.
Every segment saw solid double-digit growth, with electric passenger vehicles up by 83% and commercial EVs more than doubling.
It's clear more people are choosing electric for their next ride.
Tata Motors leads India EV sales
Tata Motors stayed on top for electric cars, selling nearly 79,000 units, a strong 36% boost from last year.
Mahindra & Mahindra made waves too, growing over four times to reach almost 43,000 units sold.
Electric three-wheelers were a huge part of the story, making up about one-third of all EV sales with Mahindra leading here as well.
Even Tesla joined the action with its first-ever India sales this year, showing how fast the shift to electric is catching on across the country.