India's June EVs 31,253 units, Tata Motors and Mahindra lead
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Big news for India's EV scene: June 2026 saw electric vehicle sales cross 30,000 units for the very first time.
That's more than double last year's numbers, with a total of 31,253 EVs sold.
Tata Motors and Mahindra were the main players behind this surge.
Tata Motors 12,023 EVs, Mahindra 7,645
Tata Motors sold 12,023 EVs (up 125% year-over-year), marking its second month in a row above 10,000 units.
Mahindra also broke records with 7,645 units sold, a jump of 118%.
Luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz doubled their numbers too, but not everyone had good news: Hyundai's sales dropped by 42%, and Toyota only managed to deliver 32 units.
The market's definitely buzzing, but it's not smooth sailing for every brand just yet.