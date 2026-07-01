India's June EVs 31,253 units, Tata Motors and Mahindra lead

Tata Motors 12,023 EVs, Mahindra 7,645

Tata Motors sold 12,023 EVs (up 125% year-over-year), marking its second month in a row above 10,000 units.

Mahindra also broke records with 7,645 units sold, a jump of 118%.

Luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz doubled their numbers too, but not everyone had good news: Hyundai's sales dropped by 42%, and Toyota only managed to deliver 32 units.

The market's definitely buzzing, but it's not smooth sailing for every brand just yet.