India's MoRTH proposes vehicle cybersecurity rules to secure software

MoRTH sets deadlines, seeks public feedback

New models will need to follow these standards starting October 1, 2026; older ones get until April 1, 2027.

Cars that get over-the-air (OTA) updates (think wireless software fixes) have until October 1, 2029.

MoRTH is also asking for public feedback over the next month.

These moves are all about matching India's auto rules with global standards already used in places like the European Union, Japan, and South Korea.