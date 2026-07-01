India's MoRTH proposes vehicle cybersecurity rules to secure software
India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) just dropped a proposal for new cybersecurity rules for vehicles.
If you drive a car, truck, trailer, or even a high-tech ride with level 3 automation, these rules will soon matter to you.
The idea is simple: keep vehicles with electronic controls safe from hackers and make sure their software stays secure.
MoRTH sets deadlines, seeks public feedback
New models will need to follow these standards starting October 1, 2026; older ones get until April 1, 2027.
Cars that get over-the-air (OTA) updates (think wireless software fixes) have until October 1, 2029.
MoRTH is also asking for public feedback over the next month.
These moves are all about matching India's auto rules with global standards already used in places like the European Union, Japan, and South Korea.