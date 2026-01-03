India's new 'Aadhaar' for EV batteries: Meet BPAN
India has released draft guidelines for BPAN—a unique ID system for electric vehicle (EV) and industrial batteries above 2 kWh (excluding SLI and portable batteries).
Each battery pack gets its own 21-character code and QR, letting the government track it from the factory floor to recycling.
The goal? Make EV batteries safer, more reliable, and easier to manage as they become a bigger part of daily life.
Why does this matter now?
With lithium-ion batteries powering most Indian EVs, knowing where each battery comes from and how it's used helps prevent counterfeits and supports better recycling.
BPAN will store details like who made the battery, what it's made of, its carbon footprint, health status, and even how many times it's been charged.
How could this impact you?
BPAN means smarter maintenance alerts for your future EV—think fewer surprise breakdowns.
It also helps ensure you're getting genuine parts if you ever need a replacement.
Plus, by making recycling more efficient and tracking domestic production for incentives, BPAN could make sustainable transport in India just a bit easier for everyone.