India's passenger vehicle market: CNG, hybrids and EVs outsell gasoline
Big news for car buyers: India's passenger vehicle scene is shifting, with CNG, hybrids, and EVs now outselling gasoline for the first time.
In August 2026, alternatives grabbed 41.95% of sales while gasoline slipped to 40.85%.
Gasoline still leads as a single category, but its share keeps dropping as more drivers look for cleaner and cheaper options.
India: CNG 25.28%, EVs up 51.89%
CNG cars are winning over budget-conscious folks with their affordable price and easy refueling, taking a 25.28% share in August.
EVs saw massive growth, with August registrations up 51.89% year-over-year, and a 7.63% slice of the market, while hybrids climbed to 9.04%.
Experts say this trend will continue: CNG might level off soon, but EVs could reach 15% by fiscal 2030 as charging stations improve and favorable government policies kick in.