India's passenger vehicle sales cross 4.56 lakh units in January

All major automakers posted strong gains

Maruti Suzuki led with a huge 25% spike in bookings, while Tata Motors soared by 46%.

Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Toyota also posted strong gains.

It wasn't just cars—two-wheelers like Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor saw big boosts too.

Even commercial vehicles and farm equipment are riding this wave, setting an upbeat tone for India's auto market in 2026.