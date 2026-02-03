India's passenger vehicle sales cross 4.56 lakh units in January
January 2026 saw India's passenger vehicle sales cross 4.56 lakh units—a solid 12.5% jump from last year and up 14% from December.
Thanks to tax cuts and lower prices, this is the fourth month in a row with double-digit growth since the GST cut last September.
All major automakers posted strong gains
Maruti Suzuki led with a huge 25% spike in bookings, while Tata Motors soared by 46%.
Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Toyota also posted strong gains.
It wasn't just cars—two-wheelers like Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor saw big boosts too.
Even commercial vehicles and farm equipment are riding this wave, setting an upbeat tone for India's auto market in 2026.