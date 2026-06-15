India's passenger vehicle sales hit record 439,000 in May 2026 Auto Jun 15, 2026

Passenger vehicle sales in India just hit a record 439,000 units in May 2026, jumping 27.3% compared to last year.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, or SIAM, credits this boost to lower goods and services tax, or GST, rates, easier loan options, and the lower base effect of the previous May, making the numbers look even better.