India's passenger vehicle sales hit record 439,000 in May 2026
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Passenger vehicle sales in India just hit a record 439,000 units in May 2026, jumping 27.3% compared to last year.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, or SIAM, credits this boost to lower goods and services tax, or GST, rates, easier loan options, and the lower base effect of the previous May, making the numbers look even better.
India's other segments surge production 2.9 million
It wasn't just cars: three-wheeler sales shot up by 31%, and two-wheelers grew nearly 15%, with total vehicle production crossing 2.9 million units for the month.
The report skips luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes but includes Tata Motors data.
SIAM's Rajesh Menon summed it up: policy changes plus fresh demand drove strong growth across the board.