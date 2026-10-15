Indraprastha Gas Limited launches Delhi AI to verify CNG hydrotests
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IGL just launched an AI-based vehicle recognition system at 10 CNG stations in Delhi.
The tech uses cameras to check the hydrotest status of a car's CNG cylinder via the online PESO portal by matching its license plate with the online PESO portal.
If something doesn't add up, staff get an instant alert, making refueling safer and cutting down on risky cylinders.
IGL targets over 300 CNG stations
IGL plans to bring this AI system to over 300 of its CNG stations across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan soon.
This move comes after a cylinder blast in Aug pushed for stricter safety steps.
Now, every CNG cylinder has to pass a hydrotest every three years, part of rules aimed at keeping everyone safer at the pump.