The bikes pack a 14.8-horsepower motor, top out at 130km/h, and weigh only 130kg, making them easy to tweak with modular parts.

You also get a modern 5-inch display with 4G and 5G built in.

GR1T has tested the G1S, G1X, and G1XR prototypes more than 9999km, but still needs European approval before deliveries start in 2028.

They're seeking up to €8 million in funding to launch and are offering early-buyer discounts through their Founders Circle program.