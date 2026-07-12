The car will join the Barchetta already in the lineup

This stylish Italian supercar packs a V8 engine

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:12 pm Jul 12, 202603:12 pm

What's the story

Italian automaker Automobili Mignatta has teased its upcoming supercar, the Rina Coupe. The car will join the Barchetta already in the lineup and is set to make its debut in 2027. The design of the new Rina Coupe borrows heavily from classic Italian grand tourers of the 1960s, with a sleek profile, "double-bubble" roof, and Kamm-style rear end with twin round taillights.