This stylish Italian supercar packs a V8 engine
What's the story
Italian automaker Automobili Mignatta has teased its upcoming supercar, the Rina Coupe. The car will join the Barchetta already in the lineup and is set to make its debut in 2027. The design of the new Rina Coupe borrows heavily from classic Italian grand tourers of the 1960s, with a sleek profile, "double-bubble" roof, and Kamm-style rear end with twin round taillights.
Design details
The coupe features a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis
The Rina Coupe is a modern take on classic sports-car design, retaining the spirit of its predecessor, the Barchetta. The car features a closed body style and comes with a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis for improved rigidity and reduced weight. It also gets forged-carbon details, a new wheel design, and updated interior finishes such as a redesigned shifter gate and several machined-from-solid components.
Engine specs
The car will be powered by a naturally aspirated V8
The Rina Coupe will be powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, delivering around 493hp. It will be mated to a six-speed manual transaxle for a fully analog driving experience. The car also comes with a carbon-fiber driveshaft, which helps reduce weight and improve its dynamic response. This combination of powertrain elements is what makes Italian sports cars so special.