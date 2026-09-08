Italy state police add 907hp Lamborghini Temerario for organ transport

Decked out in classic blue-and-white, the Temerario is packed with emergency gear and has special upgrades to safely carry medical cargo.

Thanks to its powerful hybrid engine (twin-turbo V-8 and three electric motors), it can get where it needs to go, fast.

Since teaming up, Lamborghinis have helped save lives in over 200 organ runs and supported more than 1,500 road-safety education events.

The Temerario now takes over from the previous Huracan model in this unique public service role.