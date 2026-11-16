Jaguar Land Rover confirms compact electric Defender launching in 2027
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) just confirmed a new, more compact electric Defender is coming in 2027.
Set to roll out from the U.K.'s Halewood plant, this model (possibly called Defender Sport or Defender 80) will slot below the current Defender 90 and aims to keep that classic rugged vibe, just in a smaller, greener package.
All new Defender faces climate tests
This isn't just a trimmed-down version of the old one. It's an all-new design.
The upcoming Defender will go through tough winter and hot-weather testing to make sure it lives up to its name.
Expect it to be over 4.5 meters long with four-wheel drive and dual motors for solid performance.
Electric Defender uses electrified modular architecture
JLR is playing it smart by offering both combustion engines and electrified options, especially since the US remains its biggest market for Defenders.
The new electric model will use its Electrified Modular Architecture platform, the same as the Range Rover GT.