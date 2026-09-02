Jaguar Land Rover launches India bookings 2027 Range Rover Electric

Jaguar Land Rover is now taking bookings for the 2027 Range Rover Electric in India, starting today.

You can reserve this high-end SUV with a ₹10 lakh deposit, and it's expected to cost around ₹3.5 crore (ex-showroom).

With a claimed up to 600km of WLTP range and twin electric motors delivering 543hp, it's built for both luxury and performance.