Jaguar Land Rover launches India bookings 2027 Range Rover Electric
Jaguar Land Rover is now taking bookings for the 2027 Range Rover Electric in India, starting today.
You can reserve this high-end SUV with a ₹10 lakh deposit, and it's expected to cost around ₹3.5 crore (ex-showroom).
With a claimed up to 600km of WLTP range and twin electric motors delivering 543hp, it's built for both luxury and performance.
Range Rover Electric packs 118.5kWh battery
The SUV packs a hefty 118.5 kWh battery on an advanced 800-volt platform, offering a real-world range of about 535km.
It supports super-fast charging, up to 220km added in just 10 minutes, and charges from 10% to 80% in around 22 minutes.
Backed by an eight-year warranty, it accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.
Design-wise, it keeps the classic Range Rover look but adds aero-optimised wheels and a reworked front grille, with water-wading capability unchanged at 900mm.