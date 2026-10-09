Jaguar to debut EV SUV around 2028, Rawdon Glover says
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Jaguar is rolling out a new all-electric SUV around 2028, blending design cues from its earlier Type 01 GT.
The company's managing director, Rawdon Glover, says they're focused on pushing boundaries and trying out fresh marketing ideas to stand out.
Jaguar may add large sedan
This upcoming SUV follows the Type 01's expected 2027 release and taps into the growing love for practical crossovers.
Jaguar's also expected to join Jaguar's lineup as a third model, which would possibly come as a large sedan, both moves are part of their push to compete with luxury rivals like Audi and BMW by offering more choices for different tastes.