Jaguar to reveal Type 00 name May 12, 1,000+ hp
Auto
Jaguar is about to drop the official name for its new electric grand tourer (codenamed Type 00) on May 12. This is the brand's first big launch since going fully electric in late 2024.
Built on Jaguar's new EV platform, it packs a triple-motor setup with over 1,000hp and promises up to 700km of range, plus you can juice up for an extra 321km in just 15 minutes.
Jaguar Type 00 production debut September
The production-ready version will be shown off in September and will switch from two doors to four for more practicality.
Jaguar is expected to bring the Type 00 to India by late 2027 or early 2028, a major milestone as the brand moves toward a greener future.