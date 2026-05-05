Jaguar to reveal Type 00 name May 12, 1,000+ hp Auto May 05, 2026

Jaguar is about to drop the official name for its new electric grand tourer (codenamed Type 00) on May 12. This is the brand's first big launch since going fully electric in late 2024.

Built on Jaguar's new EV platform, it packs a triple-motor setup with over 1,000hp and promises up to 700km of range, plus you can juice up for an extra 321km in just 15 minutes.