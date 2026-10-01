Jaguar unveils Type 01, its most powerful EV, priced $130,500
Jaguar just pulled the wraps off its Type 01, its most powerful electric car yet.
Priced at $130,500, this EV sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and can go up to 644km on a single charge.
The Type 01 is a big step in Jaguar's shift toward becoming a fully electric brand, as the brand faces tough competition from Chinese EV makers and slowing global demand.
Jaguar rebrand and cyberattack recovery
The launch follows Jaguar's bold (and debated) rebrand that began in November 2024; the Type 00 concept image was released two months later (January 2025).
That concept, a "pink Batmobile" aimed at Gen Z, drew criticism from fans and even Elon Musk.
On top of that, Jaguar Land Rover is still recovering from a massive cyberattack that cost the British economy an estimated 1.9 billion pounds, or roughly $2.6 billion, and job cuts.
Even with these bumps, the Type 01 shows Jaguar isn't backing down on innovation or its electric ambitions.