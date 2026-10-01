Jaguar unveils Type 01, its most powerful EV, priced $130,500

Jaguar just pulled the wraps off its Type 01, its most powerful electric car yet.

Priced at $130,500, this EV sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and can go up to 644km on a single charge.

The Type 01 is a big step in Jaguar's shift toward becoming a fully electric brand, as the brand faces tough competition from Chinese EV makers and slowing global demand.