Toyota sells only 18 EVs in Japan in August

Toyota , including its luxury Lexus brand, sold just 18 electric vehicles (EVs) in its home market of Japan in August. This is a stark contrast to the global trend where Toyota and Lexus have sold over 117,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) worldwide so far this year. In August alone, Toyota and Lexus sold over 17,000 EVs globally. However, the domestic market has not been as receptive to these electric models.

Market challenges A dismal domestic performance Japan's domestic market has been slow to adopt electric vehicles. Toyota and Lexus together sold only 469 EVs in Japan until August this year. This is a far cry from the 2,038 units sold in the entire year of 2024. The slow adoption rate can be attributed to a lack of government support and fewer options compared to gas-powered hybrids.

Market competition BYD's struggles mirror Toyota's Even BYD, a company that has seen explosive growth in most markets, has struggled to gain traction in Japan. Since its first vehicle launch in January 2023, BYD has sold only 5,300 vehicles through June this year. The company is now offering discounts of up to ¥1 million ($6,700) on its vehicles to attract more customers.