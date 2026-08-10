Jato Dynamics forecasts India 2-wheeler sales rising 5-8% by FY27

India's two-wheeler scene is getting a boost, with sales expected to grow 5% to 8% by FY27, according to a Jato Dynamics study.

The big drivers? More people living in cities and steady economic conditions.

Scooters are expected to gain further share, and electric two-wheelers are set to see penetration rise to 7-9% as urban demand rises and subsidy continuity, pricing, and infrastructure expansion improve.