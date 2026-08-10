Jato Dynamics forecasts India 2-wheeler sales rising 5-8% by FY27
India's two-wheeler scene is getting a boost, with sales expected to grow 5% to 8% by FY27, according to a Jato Dynamics study.
The big drivers? More people living in cities and steady economic conditions.
Scooters are expected to gain further share, and electric two-wheelers are set to see penetration rise to 7-9% as urban demand rises and subsidy continuity, pricing, and infrastructure expansion improve.
Scooters and electrics underpin growth
Honda is likely to keep its scooter crown while also growing in motorcycles.
TVS is making moves in both scooters, but Hero MotorCorp, despite owning 42% of the motorcycle market, still has some catching up to do in scooters (just 6.6%) and electrics.
The study notes that while festive seasons bring short-term motorcycle sales spikes, real long-term growth will come from more people choosing scooters and electric rides.