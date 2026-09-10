Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles launches refreshed Jawa 42 with dual-channel ABS
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles just dropped the refreshed Jawa 42, loaded with more than 60 updates.
The bike packs a punch with its 294.72 cc engine, and now comes with dual-channel ABS for safer rides.
It's paired with a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox, making it ready for both city commutes and weekend adventures.
Starts at ₹1,79,942, over 60 enhancements
The updated Jawa 42 stands out with over 60 enhancements.
The Jawa 42 starts at ₹1,79,942.
Jawa 42 wraps up 'All Stars'
This model wraps up Jawa's modern classic 'All Stars's series, which includes the FJ and Bobber versions, and carries forward the legacy started back in 2018.
As co-founder Anupam Thareja puts it, "The Jawa 42 helped launch India's modern classic category. The All Stars 42 carries that same instinct forward, not by abandoning what made the Jawa 42, but by asking what it should mean to the rider of today," said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends.