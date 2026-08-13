JCB Hydromax becomes fastest hydrogen vehicle at Bonneville, 653.9km/h

The twin-engined streamliner runs on two powerful hydrogen engines developed as part of JCB's £100 million hydrogen program: no CO2 emissions here!

Chairman Lord Bamford said, "Bonneville is the spiritual home of the world land speed record, and JCB Hydromax has just written itself into that history." He also said the record "demonstrates the capability of production-based hydrogen engines."

JCB is also opening a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, which will employ 1,500 people making machines for the US market.