JCB Hydromax becomes fastest hydrogen vehicle at Bonneville, 653.9km/h
JCB's Hydromax streamliner hit a wild 653.9km/h at Bonneville Salt Flats, making it the fastest hydrogen-powered vehicle ever.
Wing Commander Andy Green OBE was behind the wheel, clocking two runs over 644km/h within an hour to meet FIA rules.
FIA reviewing JCB record claim
Hydromax didn't just break one record: it left previous hydrogen car records in the dust.
The previous FIA-recognised hydrogen internal combustion record of 299km/h was set by BMW H2R back in 2004, and fuel-cell vehicles topped out at 488km/h.
The FIA is now reviewing JCB's achievement for official recognition.
JCB hydrogen engines emit no CO2
The twin-engined streamliner runs on two powerful hydrogen engines developed as part of JCB's £100 million hydrogen program: no CO2 emissions here!
Chairman Lord Bamford said, "Bonneville is the spiritual home of the world land speed record, and JCB Hydromax has just written itself into that history." He also said the record "demonstrates the capability of production-based hydrogen engines."
JCB is also opening a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, which will employ 1,500 people making machines for the US market.