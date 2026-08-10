JCB Hydromax hydrogen streamliner breaks record at Bonneville Salt Flats
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The JCB Hydromax, a hydrogen-powered streamliner, just set a new class record at the famous Bonneville Salt Flats.
It hit an average speed of 593km/h over two runs, easily topping the old 2010 record of 561km/h.
Pretty wild for a car running on hydrogen!
JCB pursues FIA land speed record
Instead of fuel cells, the Hydromax uses two hydrogen engines that crank out a massive 1,600hp.
After this big win (and 44 runs during development and testing at Bonneville), JCB is now aiming even higher; it is getting ready to go for an official FIA world land speed record under tougher global rules.