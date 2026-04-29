Jeep Avenger facelift adds illuminated 7-slot grille, debuts late 2026

Jeep Avenger interior upgraded €25,000 expected

Inside, expect a bigger center display and upgraded materials to keep things feeling current, though the dashboard layout will stay familiar.

Engine options aren't changing much: you'll still get to pick between gasoline, mild-hybrid, or all-electric versions (with some possible efficiency tweaks).

The updated Avenger should start at around €25,000 ($29,322) when it arrives in early 2027, but heads up: it won't be coming to the US.