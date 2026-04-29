Jeep Avenger facelift adds illuminated 7-slot grille, debuts late 2026
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Jeep's smallest SUV, the Avenger, is getting a facelift and it's turning heads with a new twist on the classic seven-slot grille, now featuring cool illuminated segments.
The refreshed front end and modern LED lighting give this popular crossover a sharper look, just in time for its late 2026 debut.
Jeep Avenger interior upgraded €25,000 expected
Inside, expect a bigger center display and upgraded materials to keep things feeling current, though the dashboard layout will stay familiar.
Engine options aren't changing much: you'll still get to pick between gasoline, mild-hybrid, or all-electric versions (with some possible efficiency tweaks).
The updated Avenger should start at around €25,000 ($29,322) when it arrives in early 2027, but heads up: it won't be coming to the US.