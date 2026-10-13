This special edition Jeep Wrangler looks like a jigsaw puzzle
What's the story
Jeep has unveiled the 2027 Wrangler Switchback, a special edition vehicle that stands out with its unique color combinations. The new model is part of Jeep's year-long "Twelve 4 Twelve" campaign and is based on the popular Rubicon X trim. It will be available in both two-door and four-door configurations, priced at $66,695 and $69,995 respectively (in the US).
Design
Switchback features alternating gloss black and sting gray components
The Wrangler Switchback is characterized by its contrasting black and gray components, a look similar to the builds that some owners create.
The model is produced by alternating Gloss Black and Sting-Gray Wranglers on the assembly line, then swapping doors and hoods during production.
This results in a variety of combinations such as gray bodywork with black doors and hood, or vice versa.
Interior
The interior features nappa leather and exclusive graphics
The interior of the Switchback is finished with nappa leather, Sea Salt accents, and exclusive graphics.
It also features Gecko accents on the grille, wheel rings, hood graphic, and swing-gate decal.
The special-edition package will add $2,870 to the price of a Rubicon X model.
Orders for this unique vehicle will open in November 2026.