Jeep unveils sharper 2027 Avenger with LED lights, new colors

The latest Avenger is built for better off-roading with improved angles to handle rough terrain. Inside, it's all about comfort and practicality: think soft-touch panels, a padded dash, and a handy 360-degree front camera. Trims like Altitude and Summit get updated upholstery, while the strong-hybrid 4xe's washable green interior keeps things easy to clean.

Avenger adds new powertrains, anniversary edition

Engine choices now include turbo-petrol, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid (up to 143hp), plus an all-electric version that can go up to 400km on one charge.

To celebrate Jeep's 85th birthday, there's also an anniversary edition with gold accents and tartan-themed interiors, just in case you want something extra unique.