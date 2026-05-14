Jeep unveils sharper 2027 Avenger with LED lights, new colors
Jeep just dropped the 2027 Avenger, showing off a sharper design with LED lights, a revised front bumper, and stylish diamond-cut wheels.
You also get two cool new colors, Forest and Bamboo, so there's a bit more personality on the road.
Avenger improves off road and interior
The latest Avenger is built for better off-roading with improved angles to handle rough terrain.
Inside, it's all about comfort and practicality: think soft-touch panels, a padded dash, and a handy 360-degree front camera.
Trims like Altitude and Summit get updated upholstery, while the strong-hybrid 4xe's washable green interior keeps things easy to clean.
Avenger adds new powertrains, anniversary edition
Engine choices now include turbo-petrol, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid (up to 143hp), plus an all-electric version that can go up to 400km on one charge.
To celebrate Jeep's 85th birthday, there's also an anniversary edition with gold accents and tartan-themed interiors, just in case you want something extra unique.