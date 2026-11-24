Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 sells for $174,000 to benefit USO
A unique Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 just sold at auction for $174,000, with every dollar going to USO programs that support military families.
The auction had no minimum bid, and Stellantis confirmed the total went to USO programs.
Commando 392 reserved for service members
This special Wrangler is a nod to Jeep's military roots, packing a 6.4-liter V-8 and Fox-tuned suspension with military-inspired looks.
Out of 250 made, 249 went exclusively to veterans or active-duty service members after a tough selection process, making this auctioned one the only chance for non-military folks to own it.